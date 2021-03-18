 Skip to main content
Thursday, March 18, 2021

NFL investigating Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations

March 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Deshaun Watson

Amid multiple sexual assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the NFL has launched its own investigation.

The league confirmed to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that it is looking into the allegations as part of the personal conduct policy.

The Texans organization also released a statement saying they would remain in contact with the NFL as the investigation goes on.

Watson has been the subject of three lawsuits alleging a pattern of assaults against massage therapists. An attorney who has filed two of the lawsuits claims there are several more to come.

Even if Watson ends up legally cleared, the NFL can still take action against him under the personal conduct policy based on the information it finds during its own investigation.

