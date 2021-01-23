Report: Deshaun Watson has named his top two preferred trade destinations

Deshaun Watson reportedly knows where he’d like to be traded, and the top team on his list might surprise you.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Watson has told associates this week that he would like to play for the New York Jets. Watson is said to be a huge fan of new Jets coach Robert Saleh, and wanted the Houston Texans to interview him for their head coaching job.

Amid reports that Watson wants to move to the Miami Dolphins, the Houston quarterback would indeed welcome a trade there as well. However, his preference would be to move to New York.

Given the Jets’ struggles lately, it’s kind of a surprise to see Watson want to go from one dysfunctional organization to what is often perceived as another. If true, he’s clearly a huge believer in Saleh, and is also confident that the Jets will ultimately decide to move on from Sam Darnold and make good use of their salary cap space.

Maybe the simple explanation is that Watson is just inclined to take Richard Sherman’s advice.