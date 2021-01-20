Richard Sherman wants Deshaun Watson to force his way to this team

Deshaun Watson may end up forcing his way out of Houston this offseason, and Richard Sherman thinks the star quarterback should have one particular destination in mind.

During the latest episode of “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,” which Sherman co-hosts, Sherman said Watson would be a perfect fit for the New York Jets. The Pro Bowl cornerback believes Watson should “get out of (Houston) as quickly as possible” and try to force a trade to the Jets.

“It would be the most beautiful. Decent offensive line. They’d have to find some threats, they’d have to find some offensive weapons, but I think there would be a lot more people excited to be there,” Sherman said, via Justin Tasch of the New York Post. “I think the free-agency market this year is gonna be oversaturated because of the salary cap, but that’s what I would do. I’d be out of there on the first thing smokin’.”

One of the reasons Sherman is so high on the Jets is that they just hired Robert Saleh as head coach. Saleh, of course, was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers the past four seasons. Sherman has already gone on record as saying he believes Saleh will turn the culture around in New York.

As of now, it does not sound like Watson and the Texans are going to be able to smooth things over. Some within the organization even reportedly fear that Watson has played his last snap for the team.

Watson has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so he has some control over where he goes if the Texans decide to trade him. There have been rumblings that he already has one team in mind.