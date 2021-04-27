These 8 teams reportedly showed interest in a Deshaun Watson trade

Deshaun Watson’s trade status was one of the major topics of discussion around the NFL prior to the sexual misconduct allegations he faced.

Watson demanded a trade from the Texans and reportedly insisted he would never play for Houston again. Watson is only 25 and has made three straight Pro Bowls. He is a franchise quarterback, which is why he was so coveted.

According to veteran Houston Chronicle writer John McClain, eight teams showed interest in trading for Watson prior to the allegations.

Those teams include: the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, Bears and Washington.

Much of the leverage Houston thought it would have for trade talks prior to the draft is gone. Several of those teams are expected to take quarterbacks high in the draft, including the Jets at No. 2 and 49ers at No. 3. The Panthers wanted Watson but settled for bringing in Sam Darnold.

Houston was hoping to get three first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a defensive starter for Watson. They probably would have gotten it too for someone so young and proven. Now they are left waiting for a touchy situation to get settled. Watson is still facing numerous allegations despite getting two cases dropped.