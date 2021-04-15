Woman drops sexual assault lawsuit against Deshaun Watson over privacy concerns

A judge ruled last week that most of the women who have filed sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson must reveal their identities in their suits, and at least one of the alleged victims will not be moving forward because of that decision.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, one of the women who had previously sued Watson under the pseudonym Jane Doe has dropped her suit. She cited “privacy and security concerns” and indicated she may refile the lawsuit at a later date.

There was a report earlier in the week that a woman had dropped her lawsuit against Watson, and it sounds like this could be the same person. TMZ notes that the total amount of lawsuits is now back down to 22 after another massage therapist, Erica Chapman, filed one this week.

The Houston Texans have begun to distance themselves from Watson, who has been their quarterback since 2017. Watson demanded a trade from the team prior to becoming the subject of numerous lawsuits. He could be facing a suspension from the NFL regardless of the outcome of the cases.