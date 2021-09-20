Deshaun Watson won’t play in Week 3 despite Tyrod Taylor injury

Deshaun Watson has been inactive for the Houston Texans through the first two weeks of the season, and some wondered if that could change in Week 3 after Tyrod Taylor hurt his hamstring on Sunday. That injury will have no impact on Watson’s status, however.

Texans head coach David Culley told reporters on Monday that Watson will remain inactive for the team’s third game of the season. He said Taylor is day-to-day with his hamstring injury and that he has has full confidence in rookie Davis Mills.

Texans head coach David Culley: -Deshaun Watson will be deactivated this week

-Tyrod Taylor is day to day Also added Jeff Driskel could be brought up from practice squad. pic.twitter.com/0TNYGrZbHc — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) September 20, 2021

Watson has almost certainly played his last snap in Houston. He demanded a trade earlier this offseason, and the Texans have been open to dealing him. The situation has been complicated by the fact that Watson is facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women, and the Texans don’t want to trade him at a discounted rate.

There’s still a chance Watson could be traded during the season, but he remains under criminal investigation. The NFL likely won’t make a ruling until the legal process is complete, and that could spill into next year. For now, Watson will continue to wait while not playing.