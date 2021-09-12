Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that he believes trade talks involving Watson could heat up closer to the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Teams that previously expressed interest in Watson could re-visit the idea of acquiring the Pro Bowler depending on how their season goes to that point.

The Miami Dolphins are one team that has been repeatedly linked to Watson. There have been some signs that they are not completely sold on Tua Tagovailoa, and they could feel more urgency to trade for Watson if Tua struggles early in the year. Rapoport mentions the Carolina Panthers as another potential suitor if their decision to acquire Sam Darnold in the offseason does not produce early returns.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos are two other teams with uncertain quarterback situations that have been linked to Watson.

Rapoport notes that the Texans remain committed to not trading Watson at a discounted price. That has obviously complicated the situation, as Watson is facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women.

Watson has a no-trade clause, but he has made it clear he wants out of Houston. Even if he has a particular destination in mind, it seems unlikely that he would block a deal.