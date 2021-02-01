Deshaun Watson’s agent responds to reports about QB holding out

Deshaun Watson does not want to play for the Houston Texans anymore, and there has been talk about him potentially holding out this offseason if the team does not fulfill his trade request. Watson’s agent says that talk is premature.

Radio host Dan Sileo reported on Monday that Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, has informed the Texans that Watson will not be reporting for any offseason workouts if he remains with the team. Mulugheta responded to the report on Twitter and said the information is “made up.”

On behalf of “#DavidMulugheta”, who I speak to often, I can confirm this information is made up, like much of the other breaking news I’ve heard attributed to “sources close to Watson”. https://t.co/ycF1iqLhzA — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) February 1, 2021

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last week that the team has no intention of trading Watson. It’s unclear if Watson would hold out if Houston refuses to deal him. One NFL executive said over the weekend that Watson may have to go that route.

It’s too early for Watson to have to consider holding out, which is likely why Mulugheta wants to throw cold water on those reports. Still, Watson seemed to make it clear with a change to his social media account recently (see it here) that he is done with Houston. He’d have to at least consider holding out if the Texans continue to call his bluff.