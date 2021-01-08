Deshaun Watson’s agent seemingly rips Texans in deleted tweet

All indications are that the relationship between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans is not on solid ground, and a tweet from the quarterback’s agent on Friday certainly looked like further proof of that.

Texans team owner Cal McNair introduced new general manager Nick Caserio at a press conference on Friday. Both were asked about the reports that Watson is unhappy with the team. Caserio gushed about Watson and repeatedly referred to him as “our quarterback.” McNair addressed the report about Watson being unhappy that the team didn’t consult him before hiring Caserio, saying he had several conversations with Watson and “understood his point of view before meeting with candidates.”

While all of that was going on, Watson’s agent David Mulugheta sent a cryptic tweet about “nepotism.” The timing and the fact that he quickly deleted all but confirmed he was talking about the Texans.

Deshaun Watson’s agent deleted this tweet, a tweet he posted just as Cal McNair, the owner of the #Texans, a team he inherited from his father, has a press conference introducing his new GM hire that was hired because he was a friend of a friend. pic.twitter.com/UJx2zbGd0m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 8, 2021

Of course, Mulugheta insists the timing of his “nepotism” tweet was a total coincidence. He said in a follow-up tweet that he was referring to politics.

“Haha actually a reference to politics this time,” Mulugheta wrote. “Everything isn’t about football guys… but hey whatever gets clicks I guess.”

Caserio was hired by the Texans in part due to his close relationship with vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, who is also a former New England Patriots employee. Caserio also helped the Patriots win six Super Bowls and worked with Bill Belichick for nearly two decades, so he certainly has the resume for the job.

You may be familiar with Mulugheta from the time he spent representing Dwayne Haskins. The two parted ways after Haskins was waived by Washington last month. Mulugheta lashed out earlier this season (on Twitter of course) over reports that Haskins was in danger of being benched.

One thing is clear: Watson is not happy with the Texans. One of his former teammates has mentioned three teams that should be calling about potentially trading for Watson, and you can bet some of those calls have already been rolling in.