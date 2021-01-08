New Texans GM Nick Caserio addresses Deshaun Watson trade talk

Deshaun Watson is said to be unhappy with the Houston Texans following their disappointing 2020 season, but it does not sound like the team has any plans to trade the star quarterback this offseason.

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked about the Watson rumors on Friday, and he said multiple times that Watson is “our quarterback.”

“He’s our quarterback. … I can’t tell you how much respect and admiration have for him as a player,” Caserio said, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Caserio didn’t explicitly say the Texans won’t place Watson on the trade block, but he spoke glowingly of the Pro Bowler. He also said the most important thing is for the team to speak with Watson, which will happen “when the time is appropriate.”

Caserio made similar remarks about JJ Watt, as there has also been speculation that he could be on his way out of Houston.

Watson was reportedly upset that team owner Cal McNair did not involve him in the process of hiring a new GM. McNair addressed that on Friday.

"I've come to understand that it's been reported that Deshaun feels left out of the process, but he and I had several visits, and I understood his point of view before meeting with candidates." – Cal McNair pic.twitter.com/mpVmIR0v05 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 8, 2021

Watson sent a cryptic tweet right after the news of the Caserio hire was reported. You can read the tweet here.

The Texans will almost certainly try to repair their relationship with Watson, as he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Finding a franchise quarterback is incredibly difficult. Caserio and company have a much better chance of contending in 2021 and beyond if they smooth things over with Watson.