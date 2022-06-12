Could Desmond Ridder see time at QB this season for Falcons?

Kenny Pickett could end up seeing some playing time very early in the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But there is another rookie quarterback who could see some playing time this season too: Desmond Ridder.

The Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to Indianapolis this offseason after publicly flirting with the possibility of adding Deshaun Watson. The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and then they drafted Ridder in the third round (No. 74 overall).

Atlanta’s GM has already said they will have an open competition for the starting job. The team’s three quarterbacks — Mariota, Ridder and Feleipe Franks — are all unproven.

Between Mariota’s less-than-stellar past as a quarterback, plus his injury history, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Falcons give their third-round pick a shot at some point in the season.

What would keep Ridder from seeing action this season? Mariota playing consistently well and staying healthy. When is the last time you saw that happen?

Ridder was a four-year quarterback at Cincinnati and has 50 games of college experience. He is more seasoned than most rookies entering the NFL.