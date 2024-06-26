Report reveals new details about Brandon Aiyuk’s meeting with 49ers

A new report has shed some light on the nature of the San Francisco 49ers’ recent meeting with disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed Wednesday that Monday’s meeting took place at Aiyuk’s request, and largely served to reset the situation between the two of sides. Pelissero said both sides reiterated their eagerness to sort out a new contract, and the 49ers made clear that trading Aiyuk was not something they were looking to do.

What are the biggest questions facing each NFC West team? We broke that down — including the latest on Brandon Aiyuk — with help from @BaldyNFL on The Insiders on @nflnetwork. Full episodes on-demand:

📺📱💻 https://t.co/RV7mRM3S0M

🎧 https://t.co/o1K5Rl5nkB pic.twitter.com/RYjvL7miVc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 26, 2024

“Aiyuk and 49ers brass met on Monday at Aiyuk’s request,” Pelissero said. “This was a good meeting. From what I was told, both sides said things that needed to be said, and they’re going to keep working. It’s important to note here: there has never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn’t changed. The 49ers’ stance hasn’t changed either. Despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week, they’re moving forward and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024.

“So what I would anticipate here is all parties involved will go ahead and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, regroup sometime after that. They’ve still got several weeks here to see if they can hammer out a deal that locks in Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco for the long haul.”

It sounds like little progress was made on an actual deal, but the two sides are on the same page. That is better than nothing, but it certainly suggests that nothing is imminent.

Things could still go south, however. Even after the meeting, Aiyuk seemed skeptical that the Niners want to keep him. It sounds like he wants to stay, but also wants to be paid.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal.