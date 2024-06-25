Brandon Aiyuk appears to call out 49ers over trade report

The San Francisco 49ers might be more open to trading Brandon Aiyuk than they have indicated, and the star wide receiver still does not seem pleased about how the situation is being handled.

Aiyuk skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this month as he seeks a new contract from the 49ers. While there has not been much optimism that the two sides will agree to an extension, Aiyuk and the Niners met on Monday. Some took that to mean a resolution could be forthcoming, whether that be a contract agreement or a trade.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark said on “NFL Live” Monday that Aiyuk personally told Clark and others that the receiver requested a meeting with the 49ers. When Aiyuk delivered that news to Clark, he walked into the room with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. That led Clark to conclude that Aiyuk “wouldn’t mind playing in Washington.”

Adam Schefter then agreed that Aiyuk probably wants to play with Daniels again, as the two were teammates for a period in college at Arizona State. Schefter also said that there “were some (trade) conversations at one point between the 49ers and Commanders” and that Washington decided to “not do that deal.”

Schefter’s report about the trade discussions between the Commanders and 49ers quickly made headlines. Aiyuk commented on one Instagram post sharing the report and wrote, “But I thought the niners was never tryina trade me?”

Schefter also that one of the issues the 49ers have is that they are treating Aiyuk like a “high-level No. 2” wide receiver in contract negotiations. But when teams inquire about potentially trading for the 26-year-old, San Francisco operates as if Aiyuk is an elite wideout who is worth a first-round pick and then some. That information probably did not sit well with Aiyuk, either.

Aiyuk had had several cryptic social media posts this offseason hinting at frustration with the 49ers. It does not seem like Monday’s meeting resolved the issues.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The 49ers drafted receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round, which may have been a sign that they do not expect to keep both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel for much longer.