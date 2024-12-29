Details emerge about Chase Brown’s ankle injury

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown hurt himself while making an unselfish play on Saturday night, but fortunately the injury is not considered serious.

The Bengals beat the Denver Broncos 30-24 in an overtime thriller at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. With the score tied 17-17 and under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Brown tried to keep the game from going to OT by going down at the 1-yard line on a play where he could have scored. The second-year back tweaked his ankle in the process.

Chase Brown getting injured while trying to not purposely score only to have team score on the next play has to go down as the worst sports betting/fantasy football scenario ever pic.twitter.com/9K3B5kd8CN — Christian (@ChristianR_Vill) December 29, 2024

The heady play forced the Broncos to use their final timeout. Cincinnati could have then had Joe Burrow kneel down twice before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired. Instead, Burrow scored on a quarterback sneak the following play. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was roasted over the decision, which gave the Broncos an opportunity to tie the game on their ensuing drive.

Brown did not return after suffering the ankle injury. He reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Brown has a chance to play in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“My understanding is this is not considered to be a major injury, so he does, in fact, have a chance to play next week. Very good news there,” Rapoport said.

Brown has been one of the breakout players of the 2024 NFL season. He became a workhorse back after Zack Moss suffered a neck injury in Week 9, and Brown has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Brown has 1,350 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns through 16 games.

The Bengals improved to 8-8 with their win over Denver. They will still need some help in order to reach the postseason.