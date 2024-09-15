Details of Justin Jefferson’s leg injury revealed

Justin Jefferson suffered a leg injury during the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but the issue does not sound overly serious.

Jefferson left the field in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the Niners at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., and did not return. Jefferson had a defender accidentally slam into the side of his leg while the star wide receiver was blocking. You can see the play here.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared some information about the injury after the game. He said Jefferson sustained a right quad contusion.

“It’s pretty sore, but he’s already up and moving and we’ll just treat that thing and hopefully he’ll be day-to-day and we’ll see how his status looks for next week,” O’Connell said.

That is much better news than some sort of ligament injury, and it sounds possible that Jefferson will not miss any time.

Jefferson, who signed a $140 million extension with the Vikings this offseason, had 4 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on Sunday prior to sustaining the injury. He scored a 97-yard touchdown in the second quarter:

The Vikings host the Houston Texans in Week 3.