Justin Jefferson helped off field with leg injury

The Minnesota Vikings lost wide receiver Justin Jefferson to an injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Jefferson got hurt while blocking, and had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury. He was able to leave the field largely under his own power, but he was moving very slowly.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was down and in a lot of pain. Here's the play. pic.twitter.com/3NX5t0bqHa — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 15, 2024

Justin Jefferson needs to be helped off the field in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/1Dpbhd65gq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 15, 2024

The Vikings announced that Jefferson is questionable to return and cited a quad injury.

Vikings say Justin Jefferson is questionable to return today due to a quad injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2024

It goes without saying that the Vikings cannot afford to be without Jefferson for any significant period of time. He missed a significant part of last season with a hamstring issue as well.

Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards before leaving the game, including a 97-yard touchdown reception.