Justin Jefferson helped off field with leg injury

September 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Minnesota Vikings lost wide receiver Justin Jefferson to an injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Jefferson got hurt while blocking, and had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury. He was able to leave the field largely under his own power, but he was moving very slowly.

The Vikings announced that Jefferson is questionable to return and cited a quad injury.

It goes without saying that the Vikings cannot afford to be without Jefferson for any significant period of time. He missed a significant part of last season with a hamstring issue as well.

Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards before leaving the game, including a 97-yard touchdown reception.

