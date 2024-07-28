Details of Matthew Stafford’s new contract with Rams revealed

The Los Angeles Rams recently revealed that they have agreed to terms with Matthew Stafford on a revised contract, and some details about the new deal have now surfaced.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that he was “relieved” to share that Stafford has restructured his contract with the team. On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Stafford had $5 million from the back end of his previous contract moved to this season. The Rams also added a $4 million guaranteed roster bonus for 2025.

The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford have now agreed to terms on his adjusted contract, sources say, as he gets an additional $5M this year (money moved forward from a later contract year) and an additional $4M guaranteed roster bonus next year. https://t.co/gs4BPvTI2g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2024

Prior to the restructure, Stafford was set to make $31 million this season. He had no guaranteed money on his deal beyond that. From the way Rapoport described it, the Rams have given Stafford an additional $9 million in guaranteed money compared to what he had before.

Stafford is still nowhere near the $55 million per year that the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL make, but the additional guarantees are a nice compromise.

After being shut down with an injury for the second half of the 2022 season, Stafford bounced back last year with 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He played at a high level for much of the year and led the Rams back to the playoffs.

McVay and company feel comfortable leaning on Stafford again for at least another season, despite the trade rumors that continue to pop up.