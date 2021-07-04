Richard Sherman open to Seahawks return?

Richard Sherman says he has been deliberately taking his time before making a decision in free agency, and apparently the former All-Pro is open to returning to the place where his career began.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that Sherman has not ruled out signing with the Seattle Seahawks. Fowler notes that the Seahawks are in need of cornerback help and Sherman wants to play on the west coast. The 33-year-old also still owns a home in Seattle.

“I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom, or what remains of it,” Fowler said, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. “He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help. Nothing’s working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something could shake out.”

Whether or not Seattle makes a run at Sherman may depend on Jamal Adams’ contract situation, according to Fowler. Adams is openly seeking a contract extension, and Sherman still wants a respectable deal. It is unlikely that he would give the Seahawks any type of significant discount.

Sherman, who missed 11 games last season with a calf injury, wants to play for a contender. He was recently linked to another top NFC team, but he is clearly in no rush to sign.

There was talk that Sherman had a falling out with the Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll before he left Seattle, but Seahawks GM John Schneider recently addressed that.