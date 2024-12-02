Details of Taysom Hill’s knee injury raise 1 big question

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill suffered a serious knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, and the extent has led to questions about whether he will play again.

Hill took a helmet directly to the knee from defensive back Cobie Durant late in the Saints’ 21-14 loss to the Rams at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. He was carted to the locker room.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, tests have confirmed that Hill suffered a torn ACL and other damage.

Hill will turn 36 this upcoming offseason. He now faces a long road to recovery and may not be 100 percent healthy by the start of the 2025 season.

Given Hill’s age and the severity of the injury, it is fair to wonder if we have seen the last of him on an NFL field. Though, the jack of all trades had looked as effective as ever in recent weeks.

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi has consistently praised Hill for being a huge part of the team’s offense. Hill exploded for 188 total yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns in a Week 12 win over the Cleveland Browns. He had 5 catches for 37 yards and 10 rushing yards prior to exiting on Sunday.

If Hill does choose to continue playing, he will likely have to restructure his contract. His salary cap hit for 2025 is projected to be $18 million, and the Saints probably cannot keep him around at that number given their current cap issues.