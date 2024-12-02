Taysom Hill carted off with knee injury

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill was carted off the field late in Sunday’s game with a potentially serious knee injury.

Hill took a helmet directly to the knee from defensive back Cobie Durant on a run play late in the Saints’ 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The injury immediately appeared serious, as Hill was carted off the field and did not return.

Man… you hate to see this. Saints utilityman Taysom Hill has been carted off of the field after taking a helmet to the knee. Doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/eYh50q9JKG — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 1, 2024

Prayers up for Taysom Hill as he is carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oBkiy1yFRd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2024

Hill had five catches for 37 yards at the time of his exit. His role in the New Orleans had significantly increased in recent weeks under interim coach Darren Rizzi, as he had 188 total yards and three touchdowns during the team’s Week 11 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Hill had been playing hurt early in the season, but appeared healthy now and had finally established himself as a core part of the Saints’ attack. This particular injury appeared very concerning, and there has to be some concern about his status going forward.