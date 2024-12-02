 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 1, 2024

Taysom Hill carted off with knee injury

December 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Taysom Hill knee injury

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill was carted off the field late in Sunday’s game with a potentially serious knee injury.

Hill took a helmet directly to the knee from defensive back Cobie Durant on a run play late in the Saints’ 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The injury immediately appeared serious, as Hill was carted off the field and did not return.

Hill had five catches for 37 yards at the time of his exit. His role in the New Orleans had significantly increased in recent weeks under interim coach Darren Rizzi, as he had 188 total yards and three touchdowns during the team’s Week 11 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Hill had been playing hurt early in the season, but appeared healthy now and had finally established himself as a core part of the Saints’ attack. This particular injury appeared very concerning, and there has to be some concern about his status going forward.

Article Tags

Taysom Hill
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus