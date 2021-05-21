Details of Tim Tebow’s contract with Jaguars revealed

Tim Tebow is far from guaranteed a Week 1 roster spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the contract he signed with the team is proof of that.

Tebow officially signed with the Jaguars on Thursday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the contract is a one-year deal worth $920,000, which is the veteran minimum. It includes no guaranteed money, as expected.

You can certainly make the argument that signing Tebow created an unnecessary distraction for the Jaguars, but there is virtually no financial risk.

Tebow has not appeared in an NFL game since 2012 and will turn 34 before the start of the 2021 season. He is trying to make the team as a tight end, which is an entirely new position for him. Very few people believe he will do enough to show Urban Meyer he is worthy of a roster spot, though the two obviously have a long history together.

While the odds favor Tebow being cut at some point this summer, that is not stopping his fans from loading up on merchandise. We can only imagine what Mel Kiper Jr. would say about that, as he unloaded on Tebow this week for even attempting a comeback.

