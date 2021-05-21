Tim Tebow already crushing NFL merchandise sales

Tim Tebow officially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, but he is far from a lock to be on the roster when the regular season begins. His fans clearly do not care.

In the roughly 24 hours since Tebow joined the Jaguars, his merchandise sales have exploded on the official NFL Shop. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, the top five selling items on NFLShop.com as of Thursday were all Tebow items.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

Tebow has not appeared in an NFL game since 2012. He’s trying to make Jacksonville’s roster as a backup tight end, which is a position he did not play in college or the NFL. He’ll also be 34 before the season begins.

It goes without saying that Tebow is facing an uphill battle, and one NFL analyst blasted him this week for even attempting a comeback. Fans are loading up on his Tebow’s Jaguars swag anyway.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0