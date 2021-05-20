Mel Kiper Jr. rips Tim Tebow for this ‘desperation move’

There are very few people who think Tim Tebow will prove himself to be worthy of an NFL roster spot this season, and Mel Kiper Jr. is among those who believe the Jacksonville Jaguars are wasting their time.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Thursday morning, Kiper ripped Tebow for what the longtime draft analyst believes is a “desperation move.” Kiper noted that Tebow had zero interest in playing any position besides quarterback when he came out of college in 2010, even though several people suggested he should.

.@MelKiperESPN sounds off on Tim Tebow signing with the Jaguars, calling it a "desperation move." "You can't treat the NFL like a hobby, it's a full time job!" pic.twitter.com/4BH7RVnxs4 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2021

“He didn’t want to be that guy,” Kiper said of Tebow’s refusal to play H-back or tight end. “So now at 34, all of a sudden he wants to be? He tried Major League Baseball, maybe try WWE, maybe be an assistant coach if you want that motivation or that leadership or that energy. But a strong GM would have said to Urban Meyer, ‘No.’ … This is the NFL. It’s not a hobby, it’s a full-time job.”

Tebow has not appeared in an NFL game since 2012. He’s now trying to prove he can play a new position nearly a decade later, so you can understand the skepticism. For what it’s worth, the former Heisman Trophy winner is said to be embracing that.

Meyer recently tried to explain some of his rationale behind signing Tebow, but many have questioned the move. One former NFL executive thinks Meyer would be making a massive mistake if Tebow makes the final roster.