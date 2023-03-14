NFL team submits proposal for ‘Josh Johnson Rule’

NFL teams are submitting proposals for potential rule changes to be implemented for the 2023 season, and one team submitted a proposal we can call the “Josh Johnson Rule.”

The Detroit Lions submitted a proposal to enact a rule that would make NFL teams designate a third quarterback to be used in the case of emergency in games. This third quarterback would come from the team’s inactive roster or practice squad and could only enter a game if the first two quarterbacks are ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Lions submitted a bylaw proposal that will allow for an emergency QB. Each team could designate a third QB from inactives or practice squad who can be activated during the game if the 2 active QBs were ruled out for the rest of the game. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 13, 2023

The NFL used to have an emergency quarterback rule that had somewhat similar stipulations, but they got rid of it when they expanded game-day rosters from 45 to 46 players. Rather than use the extra spot on a third quarterback, teams chose to use it for a different position, figuring the likelihood of your first two quarterbacks being knocked out for the game was very low.

The impetus for the rule change came from the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening possession of the game and was replaced by Josh Johnson. But Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter, which forced the Niners to bring back Purdy, who could not throw the ball downfield.

The result was a non-competitive game in one of the most high-profile competitions in the NFL season.

The likelihood of a team’s two quarterbacks getting knocked out of the same game may be low, and the chances of an emergency quarterback playing like a world-beater may be low, but having an emergency quarterback available to ensure the competitive integrity of games is important. Not many people want to watch a game where a quarterback literally cannot pass the ball — and everyone knows it.