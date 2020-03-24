Devin Funchess to sign with Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been pretty quiet in free agency, but they made a move on Tuesday.

The Packers are signing Devin Funchess, according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Funchess, 25, only played in one game last season after breaking his collarbone in the Indianapolis Colts’ opener. He had three catches for 27 yards before the injury.

Funchess is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and considered a big-bodied receiver. He peaked in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and 8 touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers.

Green Bay has Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Jake Kumerow as their existing wideouts. Funchess probably will slot in as the No. 2 receiver after Adams.