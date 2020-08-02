Devin McCourty calls NFL’s opt out deadline change ‘absolute joke’

The NFL’s handling of its opt out deadline has received bad reviews from at least one player.

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty called the league’s decision to move the deadline up an “absolute joke.” He pointed out that veterans will be in the building for the first time Monday, and thought it ridiculous that they would barely have any time to assess the situation there and make a final decision.

Devin @McCourtyTwins – "Absolute joke that the NFL is changing the opt out period because they don’t want to see guys opt out … I think it's terrible, I think it's BS." pic.twitter.com/ZzrjNw1q24 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 2, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deadline for players to opt out is likely to be Wednesday. The player decisions are final, as the NFL does not want opt-outs being used as backdoor holdouts.

The NFL has legitimate reasons for limiting the opt-out period, but it does put players in a difficult position. McCourty may not be the only one feeling this way.