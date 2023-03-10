 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 10, 2023

Key member of Patriots’ defense announces retirement

March 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Bill Belichick during a game

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are losing one of their longtime leaders as they head into the 2023 season.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty announced on Friday that he is retiring. He shared the news in a video on social media were he discussed the decision with his twin brother, former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty.

McCourty said there was “so much back and forth” for him before he made the decision.

McCourty was drafted by the Patriots in the first round back in 2010. He spent his entire 13-year career in New England and helped the franchise win three Super Bowls.

McCourty, who made the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2016, was a captain for the majority of his time with the Patriots. He finishes his career with 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 971 total tackles.

The next stop for McCourty will likely be the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Article Tags

Devin McCourtyNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus