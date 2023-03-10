Key member of Patriots’ defense announces retirement

The New England Patriots are losing one of their longtime leaders as they head into the 2023 season.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty announced on Friday that he is retiring. He shared the news in a video on social media were he discussed the decision with his twin brother, former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty.

Devin McCourty, to his brother Jason, acknowledges that this has been a tough decision for him. A lot of back and forth. Ultimately decided to call it a career after 13 years. pic.twitter.com/vbhe3hM5o8 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 10, 2023

McCourty said there was “so much back and forth” for him before he made the decision.

McCourty was drafted by the Patriots in the first round back in 2010. He spent his entire 13-year career in New England and helped the franchise win three Super Bowls.

McCourty, who made the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2016, was a captain for the majority of his time with the Patriots. He finishes his career with 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 971 total tackles.

The next stop for McCourty will likely be the Patriots Hall of Fame.