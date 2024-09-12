 Skip to main content
Report addresses De’Von Achane’s status for Week 2

September 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Sep 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) looks on after a game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans have been concerned about De’Von Achane’s status for the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Achane tweaked his ankle during Miami’s close win over the Jaguars in Week 1 on Sunday. Achane did not practice on Monday or Tuesday for Miami, and he was limited on Wednesday. The Dolphins running back was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Despite the questionable tag, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday there is optimism Achane will play against the Bills on Thursday night. Achane is seemingly a game-time decision and will work out prior to the game to determine his availability.

Achane was a 3rd-round pick out of Texas A&M last year and had a big rookie season. He rushed for 800 yards and 8 touchdowns in 11 games, while adding 3 receiving touchdowns. He had a rushing touchdown plus 7 catches for 76 yards in Miami’s Week 1 win.

Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright would likely see significant action if Achane were unable to play.

