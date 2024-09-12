Report addresses De’Von Achane’s status for Week 2

NFL fans have been concerned about De’Von Achane’s status for the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Achane tweaked his ankle during Miami’s close win over the Jaguars in Week 1 on Sunday. Achane did not practice on Monday or Tuesday for Miami, and he was limited on Wednesday. The Dolphins running back was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Despite the questionable tag, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday there is optimism Achane will play against the Bills on Thursday night. Achane is seemingly a game-time decision and will work out prior to the game to determine his availability.

#Dolphins RB Devon Achane, dealing with an ankle sprain, will work out pregame tonight to determine his availability against the #Bills. But based on how he feels and how he practiced yesterday, there is optimism that he plays, per me and @CameronWolfe, even on a short week. pic.twitter.com/ZIHTgQ1TPY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2024

Achane was a 3rd-round pick out of Texas A&M last year and had a big rookie season. He rushed for 800 yards and 8 touchdowns in 11 games, while adding 3 receiving touchdowns. He had a rushing touchdown plus 7 catches for 76 yards in Miami’s Week 1 win.

Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright would likely see significant action if Achane were unable to play.