Devon Allen reacts to his stunning disqualification

Devon Allen was rightfully disappointed after he was disqualified from the finals of the 110m hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday night.

Allen, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, got called for a false start. His reaction time was just .001 faster than the .1 second threshold. Allen’s violation could not even be seen with the naked eye (video here).

After the race, Allen said he was “very surprised” to learn he had been flagged. He told reporters there is no way he reacted before hearing the sound of the gun.

“When I was flagged, I was very surprised. That was also part of the frustration because I know for a fact I didn’t react until I heard the gun. To be 1/1000th too quick – I know I’m quick but that kind of sucks.” – @DevonAllen13 explains his DQ More ➡️ https://t.co/baillv0b9U pic.twitter.com/uc6NiwFsMl — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) July 18, 2022

A lot of people were upset that Allen was disqualified over something that could not even be seen by anyone watching the race. That is why the block sensors exist, however.

Allen is a three-time U.S. national champion in the 110m hurdles. He has finished 5th and 4th in the event at the Olympics. The 27-year-old also played football at Oregon from 2014-2016. He visited with the Eagles in April and was signed to a rookie deal.