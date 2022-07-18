Eagles WR Devon Allen controversially disqualified in finals of 110m hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen was disqualified from the finals of the 110m hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday night in a controversial decision.

Allen was in lane 3 for the race and got called for a false start. His reaction time was .001 faster than the .1 second threshold, so he got disqualified.

Take a look:

Devon Allen is disqualified from the men's 110m hurdles. His reaction time was .001 faster than the .1 second threshold meaning he false started. #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/sIz6Pa1agy — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 18, 2022

Here is a closer look:

If this is a false start…everything is a false start#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/JfIKF5tOsO — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) July 18, 2022

Did Allen seem to break early or earlier than his competitors? Not at all, which is why so many people were upset.

It's a brutal rule. Devon Allen did not move before the gun, but because his reaction time was 1,000th of a second faster than allowed he's out of the final. He and Holloway moved together to the naked eye, but Allen is DQ'd and Holloway wins gold. Heartbreaking turn of events — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) July 18, 2022

GET RID OF THE BLOCK SENSORS! If you start after the gun, you should be able to go. Period. Now Devon Allen is gonna be DQ’d because of a 0.99 reaction time?? The sensors are ruining some possibly great races since they’ve been in the sport. — Anson Henry (@ansonhenry) July 18, 2022

Those are the rules though, and Allen was punished for being too fast out of the block.

Allen is a three-time U.S. national champion in the 110m hurdles. He has finished 5th and 4th in the event at the Olympics. The 27-year-old also played football at Oregon from 2014-2016. He visited with the Eagles in April and was signed to a rookie deal.