Eagles WR Devon Allen controversially disqualified in finals of 110m hurdles

July 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

Devon Allen in the blocks

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen was disqualified from the finals of the 110m hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday night in a controversial decision.

Allen was in lane 3 for the race and got called for a false start. His reaction time was .001 faster than the .1 second threshold, so he got disqualified.

Take a look:

Here is a closer look:

Did Allen seem to break early or earlier than his competitors? Not at all, which is why so many people were upset.

Those are the rules though, and Allen was punished for being too fast out of the block.

Allen is a three-time U.S. national champion in the 110m hurdles. He has finished 5th and 4th in the event at the Olympics. The 27-year-old also played football at Oregon from 2014-2016. He visited with the Eagles in April and was signed to a rookie deal.

