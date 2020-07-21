Devonta Freeman changes agents to Drew Rosenhaus

Devonta Freeman has switched agents to Drew Rosenhaus as he looks to continue his NFL career.

Freeman was released by the Atlanta Falcons in March and has gone unsigned since then. He reportedly was willing to sit out the season if he did not get the contract he was seeking, which is where Rosenhaus comes in.

“We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team,” Rosenhaus said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He’s healthy, he’s in shape, and I’m on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July.”

The 28-year-old running back was dropped by his previous agent in May. The move may have had to do with Freeman turning down a contract offer from the Seattle Seahawks.

Freeman rushed for just 656 yards on a career-low 3.6 yards per carry last season. A fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014, he has spent his entire career with Atlanta.