Devonta Freeman says he is choosing between four teams

Devonta Freeman has been very picky about his free agent landing spot, but it appears he has options if and when he wants one.

Freeman told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he is ready to play, and is being pursued by four unnamed teams.

Just got off the phone with free agent RB Devonta Freeman. He tells me, "I'm ready for whatever team needs a vet." Freeman adds, he's currently choosing between 4 teams. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 14, 2020

We don’t know the teams that Freeman is looking at. We do know who he’s turned down. He had the chance to play for the Seattle Seahawks, but rejected it, which seemingly led to his agent dropping him. Freeman also passed on another opportunity more recently.

Freeman ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Atlanta Falcons. The 28-year-old has made it clear that he wants what he considers a fair offer to sign anywhere.