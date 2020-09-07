Devonta Freeman, Jaguars unable to reach contract agreement

Devonta Freeman visited the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, but the veteran running back left a free agent.

Freeman and the Jaguars were unable to come to an agreement on a contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. It’s unclear if the two sides will continue to negotiate or if Freeman has any other visits lined up in advance of the start of the regular season.

Freeman was cut by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason. He turned down a contract offer from the Seattle Seahawks and was subsequently dropped by his agent, Kristin Campbell. The 28-year-old then signed with Drew Rosenhaus, and his visit with the Jaguars was his first known free agent visit since switching agents.

Freeman rushed for 656 yards on 184 carries and had two touchdowns last season. He also caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns.

There was some talk that Freeman might retire if he did not get a contract offer to his liking, but he disputed that.