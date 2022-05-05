DeVonta Smith reveals message he sent A.J. Brown after trade

The Philadelphia Eagles stole the headlines during Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft when they traded a first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for A.J. Brown.

DeVonta Smith, the first-round pick for the Eagles in 2021, was one of the first players to reach out to Brown following the deal.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Smith revealed to reporters a text he sent to Brown shortly after the trade took place.

“I just sent him the eyes emoji,” Smith said. “And he was just like, ‘let’s get it.'”

Smith also told reporters that he’s looking forward to learning as much as he can from Brown.

“I’m excited just to learn from a guy like him,” Smith said. “Anytime you play football, you watch all the receivers, just seeing what everybody has in their toolbox.”

Brown is only 24 and came into the league in 2019, so he’s not much older than Smith. But he does have a little more experience than Smith, who is entering his second season in the league.

Opposing defenses can’t be excited to play the Eagles next year, as Smith and Brown have the potential to be one of the better receiving duos in the NFL.

Brown has been one of the more productive wide receivers in the league since his rookie year in 2019. In three years with the Titans, he had 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Smith, a former Heisman Trophy winner, caught 64 passes for five touchdowns and 916 yards during his rookie campaign in 2021. His targets should only increase with opposing defenses having to keep a close eye on Brown.

If Jalen Hurts improves his game, the Eagles have the ingredients for a high-scoring offense and a team that is talented enough to return to the playoffs.