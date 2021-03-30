Dez Bryant upset more athletes are not supporting Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has now been formally accused of sexual assault by 19 women, and there are said to be several more who have had similar experiences with the Houston Texans quarterback. As far as Dez Bryant is concerned, that is no reason for Watson’s peers to stop supporting him.

In a recent Instagram post, Bryant expressed sympathy for Watson and said he is “sorry you have to go through this bro.” The free agent wide receiver said he hasn’t seen enough athletes come out and support Watson.

“I’m sorry you have to go through this bro and I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” Bryant wrote. “This needs attention so other athletes will get out of the mindset of ‘it won’t ever happen to them.’ A lot of powerful people truly believe they gave us our powers… they only provided a platform….True or not Deshaun Watson is his name.. athletes protecting your reputation should be your #1 priority

“I dont see enough athletes supporting you out loud and hoping the best outcome for all parties involved. Thats our problem… we support until proven guilty…”

Bryant included a screenshot of a story headline that says the Houston Police Department has not received any evidence against Watson. That doesn’t really mean much, as all of the 19 lawsuits that have been filed against Watson are civil in nature. None of the alleged victims have pressed charges.

You can understand why very few athletes have offered support for Watson. In addition to the 19 women who have filed lawsuits, one masseuse who isn’t seeking any financial compensation came forward this week and made some very disturbing allegations. While Watson continues to deny wrongdoing, it would be unwise of his peers to support him without knowing the facts.