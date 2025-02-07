Former Cowboys star has strong criticism of Brian Schottenheimer hire

A former Dallas Cowboys star is not happy with the team’s offseason and subsequent decision to promote former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head coaching position.

In an appearance on “Maggie and Perloff” Thursday, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had some sharp criticism for the organization and its direction. According to Bryant, the Schottenheimer hire demonstrates that the Cowboys are “not serious about the future,” and are destined to waste the rest of quarterback Dak Prescott’s prime.

“They’re not serious about the future in the next two to three years,” Bryant said. “I felt like last year the Cowboys were rebuilding. They proved me right. When I look at Dak Prescott, when I look at that offense, I’m looking at the things that you need to be successful playing in this league, I just don’t see it.

“All throughout Dak’s career, it’s been coaches that’s been familiar, that’s always been with him. I feel like a lot of that is leaving. That’s what leads me to believe things are kind of heading in a different direction. They’re not going to say it in the media, but if you read between the lines and just pay attention to what’s going on, you can read the writing on the wall. … Schotty, he doesn’t really have any experience. It’s no knock on him. I pray he does good, I want him to do good. I bleed blue, so we just got to wait and see. My take on it? I don’t see any success. Why sign (Prescott) to the contract if he wasn’t going to put the best pieces around him to succeed?”

To Bryant, the Schottenheimer hire is a sign that the Cowboys are giving up on contending. It’s a somewhat interesting take, considering the former wide receiver was more enthusiastic about another potential first-time coach. He is right, however, that Schottenheimer is unlikely to inspire a wave of confidence among Cowboys fans.

Many Cowboys fans will at least partly agree with Bryant’s assertions here. The Schottenheimer hire does not feel like a move that is being made to aggressively try to win, though owner Jerry Jones is adamant that the hire will prove to be a good one.