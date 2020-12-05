Dez Bryant reveals thoughts on Cowboys ahead of reunion

It’s been over two and a half years since the Dallas Cowboys released Dez Bryant, and it sure sounds like any hard feelings the wide receiver might have had toward his former team have since passed.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver said Saturday that he has essentially moved on from his time with Dallas, and added there are no longer any hard feelings ahead of his first game against them since leaving.

“For the most part, it’s water under the bridge,” Bryant said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “You have to move forward with your life.”

Bryant has been mostly diplomatic toward the Cowboys since being cut in April 2018. There seemed to be some initial bitterness, but as recently as this year he was even floating a possible return to the organization. While that didn’t happen, Bryant seems comfortable with his new role in Baltimore and, at least publicly, isn’t out for revenge against the Cowboys on Tuesday.