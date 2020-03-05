Dez Bryant feels he would be ‘perfect’ addition to current Cowboys offense

Dez Bryant has been openly campaigning for the Dallas Cowboys to give him another shot in 2020, and the free agent wide receiver seems like he is not going to let up until Jerry Jones gives him his way.

Bryant attended Wednesday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, and he briefly spoke with Fanatics View about a potential return to the Cowboys. Bryant praised all of the playmakers currently on the Cowboys’ roster and said what he can offer right now would be “perfect” for the team.

“It’d be crazy. It’d be insane,” Bryant said. “I’d make sure I’d do my part as a player, and I’d contribute the best way I know how. … Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that? I just feel like what I can do right now would be perfect for what they got going on.”

Bryant seemed convinced that the Cowboys are going to retain both Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, though we highly doubt he has any inside information. Prescott obviously isn’t going anywhere, but Dallas may have to use the franchise tag on him. That would make it more difficult for them to re-sign Cooper, as they would no longer be able to use the tag on the star receiver.

Obviously, Bryant would be a role player rather than a No. 1 receiver no matter which team he joined. Dez had to be encouraged by the thoughts Jones recently shared on the situation, though the odds are still stacked against the 31-year-old.