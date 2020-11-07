Dez Bryant set to make season debut after being activated by Ravens

Dez Bryant is returning to the NFL, perhaps as soon as this week.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens have activated Bryant from the practice squad and placed the wide receiver on the active roster. Bryant could play in Sunday’s game at Indianapolis as a result.

Bryant sent a tweet after the news broke about how excited he is to return to action.

I told you I’m covered confident and thankful.. I don’t care who hate it… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 7, 2020

Bryant hasn’t actually played in an NFL game since 2017. He has made it clear, however, that he is not going to take his latest chance for granted. The Ravens may be getting a very motivated player, even if he initially plays a limited role as he gets back into the swing of things.