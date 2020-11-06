Dez Bryant going into ‘silent mode’ on social media

Dez Bryant is working hard to prove to the Baltimore Ravens that he is worthy of a spot on their active roster, and the veteran wide receiver says he is taking a break on social media to focus on that.

Bryant tweeted late Thursday night that he is going into “silent mode.”

“I’m going back to silent mode… just know I’ve been working,” he wrote.

Many athletes have gone on hiatus from social media to better focus on their craft. LeBron James made the practice popular when he first started openly taking technology breaks years ago.

Bryant, who has not played in an NFL game since 2017, signed a practice-squad contract with the Ravens. He has been given no assurances that he will ever be promoted to the active roster, though some comments Lamar Jackson made this week indicate the quarterback believes that will happen.