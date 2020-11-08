 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 8, 2020

Dez Bryant pays tribute to Kobe Bryant before Ravens debut

November 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant could make his highly anticipated return to NFL game action on Sunday, and the star wide receiver used the stage to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Indianapolis Colts wearing a No. 8 Bryant jersey.

Bryant has been activated from Baltimore’s practice squad for Sunday’s game, though it is unclear if he will play. He has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017 and has made it clear how excited he is for the opportunity the Ravens have given him.

We have seen pro athletes pay tribute to Kobe in a variety of ways since he and his daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. It was nice to see Bryant continue with that trend on such a huge day for him.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus