Dez Bryant pays tribute to Kobe Bryant before Ravens debut

Dez Bryant could make his highly anticipated return to NFL game action on Sunday, and the star wide receiver used the stage to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Indianapolis Colts wearing a No. 8 Bryant jersey.

Dez Bryant arrives at Lucas Oil Stadium, where he is set to make his Ravens debut after being elevated from practice squad. Bryant hasn’t played a game since Dec. 31, 2017. (: Ravens) pic.twitter.com/Pbq5JKv8VH — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 8, 2020

Bryant has been activated from Baltimore’s practice squad for Sunday’s game, though it is unclear if he will play. He has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017 and has made it clear how excited he is for the opportunity the Ravens have given him.

We have seen pro athletes pay tribute to Kobe in a variety of ways since he and his daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. It was nice to see Bryant continue with that trend on such a huge day for him.