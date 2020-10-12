Dez Bryant issues warning to Jerry Jones after Dak Prescott injury

Dez Bryant issued a warning to Jerry Jones after Dak Prescott suffered an ankle injury in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Bryant was live-tweeting his reactions throughout the Cowboys’ game on Sunday. He shared his thoughts immediately after Prescott went down in the third quarter.

“My f—ing heart just dropped,” he wrote (profanity edited).

Then Bryant issued his warning to the Jones family.

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Bryant also offered his prayers for Prescott.

No sympathy needed…. make sure he’s right.. he deserves that much Prayers up 4 You are a real guy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Prescott was taken to the hospital and is set to undergo ankle surgery. Thinking that Prescott will never play again may be somewhat dramatic, especially considering that both Teddy Bridgewater and Alex Smith suffered devastating leg injuries and were able to play on Sunday.

But Bryant’s mind went exactly where so many others did: to Prescott’s contract status.

Prescott has been involved in contract negotiations with the Cowboys the last two offseasons. The sides were unable to come to an agreement on a deal either offseason, leading the quarterback to play this season on the franchise tag. Prescott is making $31 million this year, but has no guaranteed future playing earnings. The young quarterback passed on some very significant contract offers from Dallas during negotiations.

Bryant wants to ensure Prescott gets money from the Cowboys franchise regardless.