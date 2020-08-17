Dez Bryant will reportedly work out for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been exploring options to potentially add a veteran wide receiver before the start of the season, and Dez Bryant is next up on their list.

Bryant will travel to Baltimore this week to work out with the Ravens, according to Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Free-agent WR Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the #Ravens, sources tell @SlaterNFL and me. This has been in the works for a while. Dez hasn't played in a game since 2017, but he's in shape, motivated, and intends to play in 2020. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 17, 2020

Bryant has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, but he has continued to remain in shape and campaign for another shot. He said earlier this offseason that he thinks he would be a perfect fit to return to the Dallas Cowboys. The 31-year-old also worked out with Dak Prescott and boasted about it.

Antonio Brown is another veteran receiver the Ravens have looked at, though he has been suspended for the first eight games of the season. Lamar Jackson has been open about wanting Baltimore to sign Brown, and the reigning NFL MVP would likely welcome the addition of Bryant as well.