Dez Bryant expected to work out for Ravens on Thursday

Dez Bryant could be headed for an NFL return.

A report on Monday said that Bryant would be working out for the Baltimore Ravens, which was something the two sides had been discussing.

Later in the evening, NFL Media’s Jane Slater reported that Bryant had arrived in Baltimore on Monday night and that he would undergo two COVID-19 tests. If he passes the tests, he would likely work out on Thursday.

Slater has said that Bryant reached out to Ravens coach John Harbaugh after the draft to plant a seed towards him possibly playing for the team.

Bryant, 32, last played in an NFL game in 2017 for the Dallas Cowboys. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 but suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his first practice, and he did not play last season despite flirting with the idea of doing so.

Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. The Ravens have Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead set for their top three receiver spots this season.