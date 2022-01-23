 Skip to main content
Dick Butkus offers theory on why Aaron Rodgers struggled

January 23, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has quickly become popular on Twitter with his hilariously unapologetic takes, and those who follow him will not be surprised to see he is showing no sympathy for Aaron Rodgers.

Butkus subtly trolled the Packers over their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday morning. He joked that the “orange juice tastes a little bit sweeter” for him.

Butkus removed all doubt that he was talking about the Packers when he sent a follow-up tweet. He offered a theory about why Rodgers and Green Bay struggled, saying the reigning MVP looked “distracted.”

Rodgers finished 20/29 for 225 yards in the Packers’ 13-10 loss. While the snowy conditions were a factor in his play, some of his reads were questionable at best. He targeted Davante Adams and Aaron Jones a combined 21 times. His throw to Adams in double-coverage late in the game was particularly bad.

It’s no surprise Butkus is happy to see Rodgers and the Packers struggle. The former linebacker spent his entire career with the Bears, who are one of Green Bay’s biggest rivals. This also isn’t the first time Butkus has trolled Rodgers on Twitter.

