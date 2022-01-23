Dick Butkus offers theory on why Aaron Rodgers struggled

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has quickly become popular on Twitter with his hilariously unapologetic takes, and those who follow him will not be surprised to see he is showing no sympathy for Aaron Rodgers.

Butkus subtly trolled the Packers over their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday morning. He joked that the “orange juice tastes a little bit sweeter” for him.

funny the orange juice just tastes a little bit sweeter this morning — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 23, 2022

Butkus removed all doubt that he was talking about the Packers when he sent a follow-up tweet. He offered a theory about why Rodgers and Green Bay struggled, saying the reigning MVP looked “distracted.”

maybe its me but it almost seemed like @AaronRodgers12 was distracted last night

like someone was in his head — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 23, 2022

Rodgers finished 20/29 for 225 yards in the Packers’ 13-10 loss. While the snowy conditions were a factor in his play, some of his reads were questionable at best. He targeted Davante Adams and Aaron Jones a combined 21 times. His throw to Adams in double-coverage late in the game was particularly bad.

Rodgers threw 21 of his 27 targets to Adams or Jones. Barely looked at anyone else all night https://t.co/PCUbr70XuZ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 23, 2022

It’s no surprise Butkus is happy to see Rodgers and the Packers struggle. The former linebacker spent his entire career with the Bears, who are one of Green Bay’s biggest rivals. This also isn’t the first time Butkus has trolled Rodgers on Twitter.

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports