Did Jodie Foster have role in Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley relationship?

Aaron Rodgers shocked the NFL world on Saturday when he revealed during his MVP acceptance speech that he is engaged. In addition to thanking his unnamed fiancee for her support, the Green Bay Packers quarterback also mentioned a Jodie Foster. Many fans are wondering if those two are linked.

The fiancee Rodgers mentioned is actress Shailene Woodley, or so we think. There have been rumors that Rodgers and Woodley are dating since Rodgers split with Danica Patrick last summer. As US Weekly notes, the Jodie Foster whom Rodgers shouted out was likely the famous actress, who is costars with Woodley in the upcoming film “The Mauritanian.” Foster is also a well-known Packers fan.

Naturally, there is now speculation that Foster may have introduced Rodgers and Woodley to one another. It’s also possible that Rodgers met Foster through Woodley.

Patrick reportedly felt betrayed after her split with Rodgers, as one rumor indicated the former NASCAR driver is the one who introduced Rodgers and Woodley to one another.

Rodgers has yet to confirm that Woodley is the fiancee to whom he made reference. Either way, the relationship progressed quickly. One person close to the quarterback is surprised by the engagement.