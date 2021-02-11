Insider surprised by Aaron Rodgers engagement to Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers stunned the NFL world when he revealed during his MVP acceptance speech on Saturday that he was engaged. Rodgers slyly made the revelation by thanking his fiancee for her support in a video.

It surprising to learn that Rodgers was engaged in the first place considering there were few rumors about him dating. What’s also surprising is how quickly this happened after Rodgers’ split with Danica Patrick.

“This isn’t like Aaron at all,” a source close to Rodgers told People. “He’s usually so methodical about everything. I’m not saying he’s not a romantic, but he thinks things through. He’s analytical. He is very careful. He didn’t seem to be the type to get so serious after just a few months of dating, especially after the way things ended with Danica Patrick.”

Rodgers and Patrick broke up in July after two years of dating. He and Woodley are already engaged and it’s only seven months later.

People says the two have not set any dates yet for nuptials, but that part is easy. The hard part is proposing, and it sounds like that was a decision that came easily for Rodgers.