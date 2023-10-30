Diontae Johnson blasts refs for screwing over Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were not happy with the officiating on Sunday.

The Steelers fell 20-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson pinned the losing result largely on the referees. Johnson claimed the officials “wanted” the Jaguars to win and made calls in Jacksonville’s favor. He spoke out on the matter after the game in front of a handful of reporters in the Steelers’ locker room.

“I don’t care what nobody says. [The referees] cost us the game. … They wanted [the Jaguars] to win. They were calling everything in their favor. They were getting every little call.”

Diontae Johnson is NOT happy about the refs pic.twitter.com/s6GgfuHzun — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 29, 2023

Pittsburgh was on the wrong end of one of the worst roughing the passer calls of the season. The referees penalized Steelers safety Keanu Neal on what appeared to be a clean tackle on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (video here).

Conversely, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury on a tackle from Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis that easily could have ruled as roughing the passer.

Both teams were whistled for six penalties in the contest. Jacksonville actually gave up more yardage on penalties (72) than Pittsburgh (56).