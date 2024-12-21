Contending teams likely to claim Diontae Johnson on waivers

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has had a disastrous 2024 season, but his track record is good enough that he will likely get another shot this year.

Johnson is expected to be claimed on waivers Monday after the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be interested in him, though there is no guarantee Johnson gets that far in the waiver order.

Johnson has historically shown enough that some team is going to try to get something out of him for the final few weeks. He had 1,161 receiving yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and tallied 717 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the team last season. Things have not been anywhere near as good this season as he has just 363 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with virtually all of that coming with the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens acquired Johnson at the trade deadline, but he contributed virtually nothing before refusing to enter their Week 13 game. That got him cut, but it has not completely soured the rest of the league on him.