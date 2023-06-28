DirecTV announces big news about RedZone

DirecTV on Tuesday announced some big news for fans of their Red Zone channel.

DirecTV this year lost the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package, which were purchased by Google/YouTube TV. Losing the Sunday Ticket package meant DirecTV would no longer be able to air their NFL Sunday Ticket “Red Zone Channel,” which was hosted by Andrew Siciliano.

In response to the popularity of DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket Red Zone Channel, NFL Network in 2009 created its own version of RedZone that is hosted by Scott Hanson.

Though the Siciliano-hosted Red Zone is now defunct, DirecTV reached a renewal deal with NFL Network that will include the availability of the NFL RedZone program hosted by Hanson.

DirecTV signed a multi-year deal to carry NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse. DirecTV has not carried RedZone before. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 27, 2023

Previously, NFL RedZone hosted by Hanson was available through Dish Network, various cable providers and Verizon Wireless smart phones, but not DirecTV.

If there are any DirecTV holdouts left who still hadn’t moved to YouTube TV, this news is welcomed as those fans will have access to a RedZone broadcast, in addition to national and local games. It’s unclear whether NFL RedZone will be a part of a sports tier for DirecTV customers or whether there will be a separate subscription charge for the service.